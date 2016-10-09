The remains of the Navy Seaman 2nd Class, who was on board the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft, arrived at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport Friday morning. (video by Jaime Green) October 7, 2016
People turned out to get free coffee from Reverie Coffee Roasters as part of a promotion for “Gilmore Girls” in observation of the 16th “Gilmoreaversary” of the show, which aired its first episode on Oct. 5, 2000. (October 5, 2016) video by Denise Neil
The McLean family is hosting an estate sale in their Benjamin Hills home. The neighborhood was named after Benjamin McLean and a lot of his World War II memorabilia is for sale, along with items from around the world. (video by Jaime Green)