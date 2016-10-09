Local

October 9, 2016 7:08 AM

Prairie Fire Marathon may delay traffic around Wichita

If you plan on driving in Wichita today, be aware the Prairie Fire Marathon kicks off early Sunday morning. Some main roads will be blocked off for runners.

The full Prairie Fire Marathon runs from downtown to near 13th and Rock, then back through College Hill to Riverside and back downtown. The half marathon runs through downtown Wichita.

Both the full and the half marathons take off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Wichita police posted this early Sunday:

