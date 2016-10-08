Pearl Harbor victim to be laid to rest in Whitewater

It’s hard not to feel sorry for Lewis Lowell Wagoner.
He lived only 20 years, died during horrifying circumstances during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, and remained missing in action until March.
It took almost 75 years and sophisticated work by the U.S. military to bring him home.
His family was scheduled to bury him in Whitewater on Saturday after a memorial service in Wichita. Except for his brother, Carl, most of his living family never knew him.
“But it’s been an emotional time,” said his nephew, Mark Wagoner. “And well worth it.”
Wagoner had quit high school in Whitewater to join the navy in 1941, Mark Wagoner said. He’d turned 20, still too young to vote in those days, not long before the Japanese dive bombers and torpedo planes flew into Pearl Harbor.
It’s been an emotional time.
Mark Wagoner, nephew to Pearl Harbor attack victim.
The Japanese targeted the battleships lined up in a double row, hoping to cripple the U.S. Navy so badly that the U.S. could never defeat Japan. Their plan did not work, and the U.S. won the war four years later. But what happened to Wagoner and his fellow sailors that day was horrific.
Nine Japanese torpedoes hit the Oklahoma. The weight of water pouring into the holes on one side quickly capsized the ship, trapping hundreds of men who’d not had time to climb out on deck.
Many of the trapped men drowned quickly, but many air pockets remained in the upside-down hull. Survivors, trapped in the dark inside, spent many days banging on the hull to let rescuers know they were alive in there.
Rescuers got some of them out by cutting holes through the thick steel hull, but others perished. It took the Navy two years to raise the Oklahoma; they removed what bones they could find. Most could not be identified.
Recovery teams from the U.S. military dug up graves in Oahu recent years, tested teeth and bones for family mitochondrial DNA, and called the Wagoner family in March, Mark Wagoner said.
Wagoner’s remains, not much more than his skull and a few other bones, were found in one casket with the bits of remains of 100 other sailors, Mark Wagoner said.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
Comments