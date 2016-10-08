Pearl Harbor victim to be laid to rest in Whitewater

1:23 WWII veteran returns home to Kansas Pause

2:25 Watch: Video of tornadoes in south-central Kansas

1:11 Watch: Tornado moves through Saline County

0:25 Rainbow over Wichita

1:01 FBI seeks public's help in child sexual exploitation case

1:19 Hundreds of 'Gilmore Girls' fans line up at Reverie

0:40 Severe weather rolls into Sedgwick County

0:32 Storm clouds move in over downtown Wichita

2:52 A chance to own part of Wichita

0:59 See how the sausage is made