Bloktoberfest, Alton Brown, Wichita’s economy and a Cheeto-dust pizza crust

The air is crisp and it’s time for a fall weekend in Wichita. And happy #WorldSmileDay. Here’s your Friday morning roundup:
▪ Plenty of sausage eating, pretzel dipping and beer drinking will take place Saturday at the newly-renovated Union Station downtown for Bloktoberfest noon to 11 p.m.
▪ Sorry if you missed it, but Alton Brown dropped by Espresso to Go Go and Public at the Brickyard yesterday while in Wichita for his “Edible Inevitable” tour. At Espresso to Go Go, Brown drank a Sid Vicious – a drink made of seven espresso shots, seven sugars and a splash of cream over ice. Then he went to Public in the afternoon for sliders, Buffalo cauliflower and a Cobb salad.
▪ Wichita’s economic outlook is “faster than Topeka, slower than Kansas City.”
▪ Junk food lovers commence: a pulled port, mac n’ cheese, cheese and Cheeto-dust crust pizza has been invented and is sending sock waves all over the internet.
▪ And down the road in Arkansas, turkeys will fall from airplanes in the sky at Yellville’s annual Turkey Trot festival Friday and Saturday. And weirdly enough, it’s legal.
