75 years after Pearl Harbor attack, Kansan to return home

Today, Lewis Wagoner comes home.
The remains of the Navy Seaman 2nd Class, who was on board the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft, will arrive at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport Friday morning.
Wagoner’s funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway in Haysville. Following the service, his remains will be buried in the family plot at Whitewater.
The USS Oklahoma received multiple torpedo hits on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, causing the ship to quickly capsize. Four hundred and twenty-nine sailors on the USS Oklahoma died that morning, including Wagoner.
Wagoner was born on Jan. 29, 1921, in Missouri. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Whitewater. The oldest of eight boys, he was 20 when he died.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, Kan., 67504 and/or the VFW Relief Fund, P.O. Box 6957, Haysville, Kan., 67060.
