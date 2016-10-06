Chemical spill in Hesston injures six

A hazardous chemical spill in Hesston on Thursday morning injured at least six people.
The spill was reported to Harvey County authorities at 10:21 a.m., according to Melissa Flavin at the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred at the GVL Poly Plant in the 8500 block of North Hesston Road.
“There was five gallons of hazardous material that spilled and there were fumes,” Flavin said.
Initially six people complained of medical symptoms, including difficulty breathing. After evaluation, three people were transported to the Newton Medical Center in serious condition, she said. Three others went to the hospital by private vehicles and were checked and released.
The entire plant was evacuated and is currently closed as the cleanup continues.
Emergency Medical Service units from Newton and Hesston were called to the scene. Other responders included the Hesston Police Department and the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.
