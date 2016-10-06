Officer injured after car chase in east Wichita

A Wichita police officer is in the hospital with critical injuries after a car chase ended at Kellogg and Armour on Thursday morning, leaving westbound Kellogg closed from Cypress to Armour as of 6:40 a.m.
A dispatch supervisor said 911 received a call that a vehicle that ran into a building at Harry and Hillside at 4:45 a.m.
The supervisor said EMS reported a passenger in the car being in critical condition. That passenger was transported to the hospital, but a chase ensued with an officer who arrived on scene.
The dispatch supervisor said it was still unclear if the vehicle that hit the building at Harry and Hillside was the vehicle involved in the car chase. The supervisor also said it’s unclear what the passenger’s relationship was to the driver.
Another dispatch supervisor said the car chase ended at Kellogg and Armour around 5 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted from Cypress as police investigate the scene on westbound Kellogg near the Rock Road exit.
She said the officer and driver were both in critical condition when the chase ended, and were transported to the hospital.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
