October 5, 2016 8:29 AM

More than 1,000 Westar Energy customers still without power

By Gabriella Dunn

More than 1,100 customers in south-central Kansas remained without power after storms rolled through Tuesday night.

Westar’s outage maps showed 25 different outages, affecting 1,159 houses. The areas were dispersed throughout the Wichita area, from roughly Cheney to Augusta and from just south of Newton to Oaklawn.

Severe weather rolls into Sedgwick County

Severe weather rolled into Sedgwick County on Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2016, bringing strong winds, heavy rains and moderate hail. (Video playback is at 4x speed)

Andale High School and Andale Elementary closed school Wednesday because of the power outages.

Westar said it expects to restore power by 5 p.m. Wednesday for many Wichita-area outages.

Westar’s outage map also showed outages reported near Manhattan, Eureka and just west of Lawrence.

Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn

