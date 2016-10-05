More than 1,000 Westar Energy customers still without power

More than 1,100 customers in south-central Kansas remained without power after storms rolled through Tuesday night.
Westar’s outage maps showed 25 different outages, affecting 1,159 houses. The areas were dispersed throughout the Wichita area, from roughly Cheney to Augusta and from just south of Newton to Oaklawn.
Andale High School and Andale Elementary closed school Wednesday because of the power outages.
Westar said it expects to restore power by 5 p.m. Wednesday for many Wichita-area outages.
Westar’s outage map also showed outages reported near Manhattan, Eureka and just west of Lawrence.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments