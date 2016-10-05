One person dead in shooting near 21st and Oliver

Wichita police officers are still on scene of a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday morning.
A Sedgwick County dispatcher said 911 received a call at 4:26 a.m. about shots fired in an apartment complex in the 5400 block of East 21st Street, between Oliver and Woodlawn.
October 5, 2016
Wichita police said on Twitter and Facebook shortly after 7 a.m. that an 18-year-old man had been killed in the parking lot of Woodgate Apartments. Police are seeking witnesses and anyone with information about the shooting. Call 911, investigations at 316-268-4407, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
More information will be given out at the 10 a.m. media briefing, which will also be streamed live on the department’s Facebook page.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments