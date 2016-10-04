Over 1,000 east Wichita homes without power Tuesday

Westar Energy reported a power outage of 1,026 east Wichita homes Tuesday morning.
The outage stretches roughly from Oliver to Woodlawn and Central down to Waterman.
Westar’s outage map says the outage was first reported at 2:46 a.m. Tuesday. The company says it expects to restore power in that area by 8 a.m.
Other dispersed outages were reported in towns surrounding Salina on Tuesday morning.
And Tuesday’s forecast brings a strong possibility of baseball-size hail, 75-mph winds, tornadoes and flooding from heavy rains. The National Weather Service says south-central Kansas could be hit hardest.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
