Chase plane footage of Doc's second flight

On March 22, 2016, the Anderson Creek fire consumed nearly 400,000 acres of prairie, scouring the land of almost all things living. Now after 6 months, life has returned to the Red Hills near Medicine Lodge, Kansas. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)
Charles Anthony Silvestri, composer of "Each Morning She Walks," works with students at Rose Hill High School, who will be one of 20 choirs singing the world premiere of the song before it's officially published. Eric Whitacre, a Grammy-winning composer and friend of Silvestri's, wrote the lyrics. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle)
Gentle north winds push clouds over Wichita Thursday morning, Sept. 29, 2016. Mild temperatures with a high in the low 70s are expected today and low 50s to upper 40s tonight. (Video by Bo Rader/Kansas.com)
Jess Herbig, principal of Challenger Intermediate School in Goddard, says his fifth- and sixth-graders worked hard to be recognized as a national Blue Ribbon School. He made the announcement during a school-wide assembly Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.
Over 200 teachers rallied outside and in North High School, where the Wichita school board was meeting Monday. The teachers were protesting wage freezes and teacher workloads. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Jo Mahoney, 61, of Wichita, will appear on :The Price is Right" episode airing Sept. 27, 2016, at 10 a.m. on CBS. She had moved her son to L.A. when she went to the filming in July. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 9/26/16)
About 20 teachers from Franklin Elementary School in Wichita walked in to school together Monday morning as part of a districtwide demonstration designed to illustrate how much teachers do in off-hours for no pay. (Sept. 26, 2016)