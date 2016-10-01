A beautiful dog day afternoon at Woofstock

Having her front feet dipped in paint for a colorful pair of paw prints wasn’t enough for one of Sandy Nixon’s “children” on Saturday.
The 10-year-old black Scottish terrier had to dip her nose in the paint, too.
“You got a nose print,” Nixon said teasingly.
It was a day tailor-made for frolicking at the 20th annual Woofstock, which drew more than 10,000 people – and their dogs – to Sedgwick County Park. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Kansas Humane Society, with organizers hoping to raise more than $250,000.
“I’m an empty-nester, so these are my kids now,” Nixon said of the three dogs she had in tow on Saturday, two of whom are hers, with the third belonging to a college student living at her house. “They’re like family members.”
On a picture-perfect fall day, it was hard to tell who was having more fun: those with four legs or their human companions.
“She just loves it,” Raegan Dierks said of Boozer, her 6-year-old Pomeranian Chihuahua. “All the attention from people and so much for them to look at and see.”
People were frequently stopping Dierks’ friend Caragh Abbott to ask about Nova, her 4-month-old Alaskan klee kai, who resembles a pint-sized Husky.
“It’s so much fun,” Abbott said of her first time at Woofstock. “We’ll be back.”
So many people came Saturday that it was taking 45 minutes to leave from the north side of the park onto 21st Street West, society spokeswoman Melissa Houston said. But people were taking it all in stride.
“It’s so nice to see the community come together with dogs and celebrate man’s best friend,” Jade Martin said as she walked through the park with Hank, her white Labradoodle.
Hank, who turns 3 years old later this month, is “a funny and social guy,” Martin said, so he relished Woofstock.
“He had so much fun and just loves dogs,” she said. “He loves babies, too. He’s so smiley right now. He’s like ‘What’s next? What’s next?’ ”
The event went off pretty smoothly despite the huge turnout, Houston said, though a few dogs were stung by bees next to a tree near one of the event’s main tents. Organizers called a beekeeper, who closed off the area surrounding the tree and set up a sugar water container to distract the bees from the people and dogs nearby.
Along with raising money, Woofstock is a prime opportunity to educate people about their dogs and what the humane society does, Houston said.
“It’s a great chance for us to say ‘hi’ to the community,” Houston said. “We’re more than just adoptions and intake.”
The event included demonstrations by the K-9 search and rescue team, timed races, a silent auction, a Paws and Play location where children could play games and a humane society “experience tent” where people could learn more about what the humane society does.
Event volunteer Leslie Woods said she could tell most of the dogs were having a ball at Woofstock.
“You can tell they’re having fun when they’re ready to pass out,” Woods said, who then nodded toward Boozer and Nova. “That’s where they’re at – the pass-out stage.”
Some dogs took a break from the afternoon sun by plopping down in a morsel of shade, while others were happy to play a game of fetch by going after a tennis ball tossed into a small pond.
Tracey Kilts was using a baby stroller to get her Chihuahua miniature pinscher and Chihuahua poodle to her car as Woofstock began to wind down.
“They’re hot and ready to go home,” Kilts said with a smile.
She’s glad she brought them, though.
“It was awesome,” Kilts said. “We had a great time.”
