Wichitan honored at White House gets standing ovation: "I am a survivor"

Lynn Gilkey was honored at the White House on September 30, 2016 for mentoring girls and young women in Wichita, Kansas. At the event "White House Champions of Change: Extracurricular Enrichment for Marginalized Girls," Gilkey received a standing ovation as she talked about how she turned her life around from crack addiction to forming nonprofit groups to keep others from making similar mistakes. (Video courtesy of the White House)

Weather

Clouds sweep across Wichita

Gentle north winds push clouds over Wichita Thursday morning, Sept. 29, 2016. Mild temperatures with a high in the low 70s are expected today and low 50s to upper 40s tonight. (Video by Bo Rader/Kansas.com)

Education

Goddard school earns national recognition

Jess Herbig, principal of Challenger Intermediate School in Goddard, says his fifth- and sixth-graders worked hard to be recognized as a national Blue Ribbon School. He made the announcement during a school-wide assembly Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

TV

Wichitan to debut on 'The Price is Right'

Jo Mahoney, 61, of Wichita, will appear on :The Price is Right" episode airing Sept. 27, 2016, at 10 a.m. on CBS. She had moved her son to L.A. when she went to the filming in July. (Video by Gabriella Dunn 9/26/16)

Local

Fire damages Eastborough house

Wichita fire crews handled a fire that damaged a large Eastborough house on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. No one was injured, said Battalion Chief Sid Newby. (video by Jaime Green and Tim Potter)

Education

'Contract Day' for Wichita teachers

About 20 teachers from Franklin Elementary School in Wichita walked in to school together Monday morning as part of a districtwide demonstration designed to illustrate how much teachers do in off-hours for no pay. (Sept. 26, 2016)

Editor's Choice Videos