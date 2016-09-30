Wichitan honored at White House gets standing ovation: "I am a survivor"

Lynn Gilkey was honored at the White House on September 30, 2016 for mentoring girls and young women in Wichita, Kansas. At the event "White House Champions of Change: Extracurricular Enrichment for Marginalized Girls," Gilkey received a standing ovation as she talked about how she turned her life around from crack addiction to forming nonprofit groups to keep others from making similar mistakes. (Video courtesy of the White House)