Goddard High School student arrested on suspicion of fondling classmate

A Goddard High School student has been arrested after he allegedly fondled a female classmate.
Ronny Lieurance, chief of police for Goddard Public Schools, said a 15-year-old freshman boy was arrested from the high school Thursday afternoon because of the incident.
Lieurance said a 16-year-old girl, also a freshman, reported to police Wednesday evening with a parent that a boy had fondled her at school earlier that morning.
Lieurance said he investigated the case and found enough probable cause to arrest the 15-year-old the next day.
He said the two students knew each other and when they saw each other in the hallway, the encounter “began with an innocent embrace and turned into a pretty unfortunate fondling.”
Video footage, he said, showed the hallways and corridors where each student walked before and after, but did not show the incident itself, which happened out of view from cameras.
Lieurance said the boy was booked into juvenile detention Thursday and will remain there until early next week, when Goddard police present the case to the juvenile District Attorney, who will choose whether or not to press charges.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
