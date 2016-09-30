Gilkey honored at White House on Friday

Wichitan Lynn Gilkey, who turned her life around to mentor girls and young women in Wichita for many years, was honored for her work Friday at the White House, along with nine others recognized as White House “champions of change.”
“It’s a pretty darn exciting morning,” Gilkey said, in a phone call made while she stood in line to board a bus to go to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C.
A White House prepared statement said the 10 women honored today are notable for their work for extracurricular enrichment, after-school, and summer programming for marginalized girls, including girls of color.
Gilkey, with her husband David, mentor young people in Wichita. They were crack addicts who got clean years ago and formed non-profit groups to keep others from making similar mistakes.
The Gilkeys designed their work, lauded locally by everyone from Koch Industries to police to administrators in school districts, to steer young people toward jobs, educational achievement, caring for family, and good behavior.
Congressman Mike Pompeo
Today’s event at the White House was to include remarks from President Barack Obama’s friend and senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, who met and befriended the Gilkeys and came to Wichita in April to speak at one of Lynn Gilkey’s mentoring events.
Lynn Gilkey several years ago founded CLASS – “Caring Ladies Assisting Students to Succeed.” The organization mentors teen girls.
Congressman Mike Pompeo, R-Wichita, lauded Gilkey for her work and her White House honor in a statement released Thursday.
“The story of Lynn Gilkey and her husband David is inspiring and represents the best of Kansas and America,” Pompeo wrote. “We live in the land of second chances and with the help of community partners Lynn has inspired, motivated and empowered many young women to unlock their full potential.”
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
