Newton YMCA sets date for official opening

The Newton YMCA will officially open on Monday, Nov. 14.
The 75,000-square-foot facility, at 701 E. Wheatridge Dr., is expected to serve an estimated 20,000 people per year. It will host a community open house on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The open house will include tours, demonstrations of program offerings and family activities.
This will be the Greater Wichita YMCA’s ninth full-service facility. It will include a full-service wellness center; an indoor aquatics center with a warm-water family and therapy pool and multi-lane lap pool; two gymnasiums for organized youth sports and community events; an indoor track; three program studios for group exercise classes, and racquetball courts.
The Newton YMCA will be open from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, and 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
Comments