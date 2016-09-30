Wichita State student diagnosed with tuberculosis

A Wichita State University student has been diagnosed with tuberculosis – a disease spread in the air from coughing or sneezing – according to the Sedgwick County Health Department.
Adrienne Byrne-Lutz, director of the Sedgwick County Health Department, said the student lived in a dorm, but cautions the health department believes the risk of tuberculosis remains low for other students and staff at WSU.
She said her department received the student’s tuberculosis diagnosis Thursday, but was not sure when the student may have contracted the disease. The Sedgwick County Health Department oversees all tuberculosis cases in the area, including treatment for the patient and investigation into who else could be at risk for contracting it.
The health department says the risk to other students and staff is “very low.” Byrne-Lutz said health department staff would contact about a handful of people, or less, who had close enough contact with the student to contract the disease.
“If they end up being positive, then we would extend that net of who we would evaluate,” Byrne-Lutz said.
But she said the risk remains low for most people, saying, “It is not easy to contract TB (tuberculosis).”
Even students at adjacent desks, she said, likely would not become infected.
“That’s not considered close enough contact,” she said.
“It is much easier to get the flu than TB (tuberculosis).”
A statement from the county’s health department says any students or staff not contacted by the Division of Health do not need to receive a tuberculosis evaluation.
Symptoms
Tuberculosis is preventable through testing and treatable with antibiotics. It’s defined as a serious infectious bacterial disease that mainly affects the lungs. Its symptoms include chest pain, chills, fatigue, fever, loss of appetite, night sweats, severe weight loss, shortness of breath and a cough lasting longer than three weeks.
Sedgwick County reported 13 cases of tuberculosis in 2015 and five cases to date this year.
Byrne-Lutz said the WSU student is currently undergoing treatment and is being isolated from other people while contagious. But she said the student would likely be allowed to return to classes in about a week, when deemed not contagious.
For more information about tuberculous, visit www.cdc.gov/tb or www.sedgwickcounty.org/healthdept/fact_sheets/TB.pdf.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
