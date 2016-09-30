Sedgwick County deputy hospitalized after car chase

An overnight traffic stop in Wichita landed a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the hospital.
A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said Friday morning that a deputy tried to pull over a car near 47th and Euclid at around 1:30 a.m. for a traffic stop. The car tried to flee and the deputy chased the car until 29th and Osage, according to the supervisor.
The deputy flipped his car near that area and was transported to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis with what was reported to dispatch as serious injuries.
The dispatch supervisor said a standoff with the driver ended around 5:15 a.m. Friday.
