Wichita police find missing 12-year-old boy

A 12-year-old Wichita boy has been found, and he’s safe, according to Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson.
Police have been looking for Devin James, 12, who was seen walking in the 2300 block on North Dogwood, near 21st and Amidon, according to Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow. Police received a 911 call at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday that reported Devin missing, according to a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor.
She said he was wearing a blue camouflage hooded sweatshirt, black basketball shorts, gray Converse high tops, a camouflage backpack and black-framed glasses. Woodrow said he’s about 5 feet tall and weighs between 85 and 90 pounds with short red to brown hair.
Gabriella Dunn: 316-268-6400, @gabriella_dunn
Comments