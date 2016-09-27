Harvey County asking for federal help for Excel shooting victims

Harvey County is seeking federal money to help victims and first responders affected by the Excel Industries shooting in Hesston earlier this year.
The money would pay for mental health and counseling services, victim advocate services, education, training and equipment for law enforcement and emergency responders.
“This happened in a community that never dreamed anything like this could happen,” said Harvey County administrator John Waltner, a Hesston resident. “Everybody in various ways experienced a heightened sense of vulnerability as a result of this.”
“What this whole project is about, in a variety of ways, is attempting to reduce and control that sense of vulnerability going forward,” Waltner said. “You do that by addressing direct needs and you do it by training and education…that allow people to feel a lot more secure.”
Cedric Ford killed three people and injured 14 in a shooting spree between Newton and Hesston on Feb. 25.
The Kansas governor’s grant program office reached out to officials in Harvey County shortly after the shooting.
A consultant with the federal Office for Victims Crimes visited Harvey County in May and identified several unmet needs, Waltner said. That office is within the U.S. Department of Justice and is responsible for programs under the Victims of Crime Act.
Victim, mental health services
Resiliency programs provide support groups, individual and group mental health therapy, memorial and anniversary planning, workshops, social networking with other victims and activities for children. These programs were established in other areas affected by a mass shooting, like Aurora, Colo., or Newtown, Conn.
The Harvey County Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force applied for a grant of about $220,000 to help pay for staffers to oversee such a program, the nonprofit’s director Jan Jones said.
The grant money would pay for mental health services, which would allow the nonprofit to contract with Prairie View for a toll-free crisis line. It would also pay for a full-time mental health therapist .
The grant money could expand victim assistance services, which provide information on financial support for things like mental health care, loss of work or funeral services related to the shooting.
“It can be for anything that affects a victim financially due to a crime,” Jones said.
Waltner said the lack of knowledge about available services became clear early in the recovery process.
“There are programs available for people when something like this happens, but very few people know about them and very few people actually know how to help people access those services,” Waltner said.
Help for first responders
The efforts are not just related to direct victims of the Excel shooting.
“Trauma looks different for many people,” Jones said
Harvey County and the task force will also apply for grants in October and November that would provide education and training on emergency management, mass violence, mental health and victimization.
“There wasn’t a first responder left within Harvey County that didn’t put their fingerprints on this incident in some fashion,” said Harvey County Emergency Management director Gary Denny.
Denny said he was concerned about the long-term effects of the shooting’s trauma on emergency management employees, although he added they haven’t seen those effects yet.
“First responders are trained to attack the incident initially, resolve that incident and then prepare for the next one,” Denny said. “They’re taught how to deal with it initially. But the big implications are years down the road when they have events that compound the effect.”
“Those things we may not see for many years to come, when all of a sudden we have senior people just resigning: ‘I can’t do this anymore,’” he said.
One of the grant applications would also help the county cover overtime costs and replenish supplies used to respond to the shooting. The amounts are not yet known.
Denny said they need to make sure first responders are better equipped to respond to a shooting like Excel. He pointed to the equipment Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder wore when he entered the Excel plant and shot and killed Ford.
“The vest that he had on was not rated to stop the ammunition that the shooter was using,” Denny said. “We were fortunate that day that God was protecting him and he was a better shot.”
‘It doesn’t make it all go away’
The education and training will not only help the area recover from the shooting, but prepare more adequately for any future disaster like a tornado or a flood, Waltner said.
“When people are trained and know what to do, it really goes a long ways in returning to some state of normalcy,” Waltner said. “If that knowledge can get embedded in a lot of people in our county, that information could be utilized.”
The grant applications are a small chance to help the recovery process in the long-term aftermath of the shooting, he said..
“It doesn’t make it all go away,” Waltner said. “But this is giving us an opportunity to deal with some of those things and hopefully provide some resources for our entire community.”
