Familiar face leaving aviation museum

Lon Smith is leaving the Kansas Aviation Museum – again.
And returning to the Museum of World Treasures – again. This time as the Old Town museum’s chief development officer.
For the past four months, Smith has served as the aviation museum’s interim director.
His new position starts Oct. 10, according to a news release issued by Museum of World Treasures CEO Mike Noller.
Smith was the KAM director for seven years until he resigned in 2015. During his tenure, which began in 2008, there were a number of changes, including restoring the building’s exterior, acquiring land from Spirit AeroSystems, relocating the museum’s restoration shop, retiring a $250,000 debt and growing the museum’s staff from 1.5 positions to 10.
After Smith left the aviation museum the first time, the museum has struggled financially. Last winter, the museum cut staffing to one full-time position, reduced the time the museum is open to two days and turned down the building’s heat.
In minutes from the museum’s Dec. 14 board meeting, the board discussed closing the museum, bankruptcy and the possible sale of artifacts.
This will be the second time Smith will be working at the Museum of World Treasures. Smith previously worked there from 2005 to 2008 as director of sales and marketing.
“It has been an honor over the past eight years to assist the team at the Kansas Aviation Museum in advancing their cause and most recently as interim director to help them develop their plan moving forward,” Smith was quoted as saying in a prepared statement. “They have a positive way forward and a bright future. Now I must follow my personal passion within an organization that has always held my heart. It is great to be returning home.”
When contacted Tuesday morning, Smith would not comment on the move, saying only that it was his decision to leave.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
