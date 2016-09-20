Bomb squad detonates device found hanging on fence

The bomb squad for Wichita police on Monday detonated a device found hanging on a fence in south Wichita.
The device was a piece of PVC pipe no more than 6 inches long and about an inch thick; it contained wires and a battery, and was sealed off at both ends with end-caps, said Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson.
Someone coming back from lunch at about 12:30 p.m. called police after he saw the device hanging from a fence near a business in the 900 block of West Harry, Davidson said.
Davidson did not know if the device contained explosives; the investigation is continuing. Residents should never hesitate to call 911 if they see suspicious activity or a suspicious device, he said.
