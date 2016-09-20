Local

September 20, 2016 7:28 AM

Ramps to close today for I-235, Kellogg work

By Julie Mah

Work on the new I-235 and West Kellogg interchange will close two ramps today.

The northbound I-235 ramp to eastbound Kellogg is scheduled to close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The right lane of Kellogg between I-235 and West Street, and the eastbound Kellogg off-ramp to West Street also will be closed, KDOT said. Workers will be removing a barrier wall for a new ramp from eastbound Kellogg to West Street.

Also, next week, KDOT is scheduled to close the southbound ramp of I-235 to westbound Kellogg on Sept. 26. The closure could last for a year as two bridges are being built over the Big Ditch.

VIDEO: Dangerous, unpopular I-235 interchange to get makeover

The I-235 and Kellogg interchange has been the ire of drivers for years. In a few weeks, work will begin to reconfigure the interchange, though work isn't expected to be completed until 2019.

More information on the I-235 project is available at www.235kelloggcentral.com.

