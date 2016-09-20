Local

September 20, 2016 6:37 AM

Meeting to highlight Kansas Century Farms

By Beccy Tanner

Land owners who want to know more about applying for the Kansas Farm Bureau Century Farm program are invited to attend the Sumner County Historical and Genealogical Society’s meeting, beginning at 6 p.m. Monday Sept. 26 at the Good Taste Chinese Buffet, 1311 E. 16th, in Wellington.

In order to qualify, the farm must be owned by the same family for more than a century — and include at least 80 acres of the original farmland. The program on Monday focuses on Sumner County farms but some farms across the state have been owned by the same families since early statehood.

Kansas has more than 2,500 Century Farms recognized by the Kansas Farm Bureau.

A buffet at the restaurant is available Monday night from 4 to 6 p.m. before the presentation by Helen Norris of Wellington.

The program is free and open to the public.

To find out more about Monday’s meeting, contact the Sumner County’s history and genealogical group by calling vice president Sherry Kline at 316-833-6161 or visit www.ks-schgs.blogspot.com.

