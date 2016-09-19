Anyone know what this white orb floating over Wichita is?

Hurry!
Go outside, and look up in the sky facing south.
There’s a white orb floating up there, and no one knows what it is. Not the National Weather Service. Not Wichita State University’s astronomy department. Not the Federal Aviation Administration in Wichita. Not the folks at Lake Afton Observatory.
The person who first spotted it and posted it on Facebook this morning, Wichita photographer Paul Mallonee, guesses it’s a weather balloon. But he hasn’t seen one of those floating over Wichita since the 1970s.
Eagle photographer Travis Heying caught this picture of it about 9:30 a.m., using a 650 millimeter lens. He was looking south from his front porch, which faces south near Friends University. He also could see it with his naked eye.
Does anyone out there have any idea?
