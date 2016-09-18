Details on shooting involving officer

Details from Deputy Police Chief Gavin Seiler on a shooting involving a Wichita officer that started Sunday in Park City and led into Wichita. (Video by Beccy Tanner)
Car crashes into fire station

A car crashed into Fire Station #2 when the driver punched it to cross the street Friday afternoon. Tow drivers helped clean the mess and now the station will have to wait for a while before getting a new garage door. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Suzanne Tobias

Local mamas read "Llama Llama"

Mothers read the children's book "Llama Llama" to their little llamas at the Wichita Public Library Central Branch. The book's author, Anna Dewdney, recently passed away. (video by Jaime Green / September 16, 2016)

Kansas Association Of School Boards Talked About Upcoming School Budgets in Kansas

Amy Martin, President of the Kansas Association of School Boards, and Mark Tallman, KASB’s associate executive director for advocacy, participated in a press conference Thursday at the Olathe Advanced Technical Center. They underlined how KASB and other education advocates need to be part of the process for input on upcoming Kansas school funding. Patricia All, Interim Superintendent for Olathe School District, provided insight to challenges for all school districts.

Fatal house fire

A house fire killed a man and injured a woman Wednesday night on Lincoln between Grove and Harry. (Video by Stan Finger)

Dave Barry talks about his newest book

Author Dave Barry talks about his newest book "Best. State. Ever," which is about his home state Florida, during a reading and book signing event at Abode Venue on Tuesday. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Dave Barry sings the Tupperware Blues

Author Dave Barry teamed up with former Wichita Eagle publisher Lou Heldman, whom he worked with at the Miami Herald, to sing "Tupperware Blues," following a reading from his new book "Best. State. Ever" during a book signing event hosted by Watermark Books and Cafe at Abode Venue on Tuesday evening. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

