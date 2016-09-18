Details on shooting involving officer

Major Dean Klenda was lost over Vietnam in 1965 and only recently were his remains recovered and identified. His family gathered in Pilsen on Saturday to say goodbye 51 years later. (Travis Heying and Roy Wenzl/The Wichita Eagle)
A car crashed into Fire Station #2 when the driver punched it to cross the street Friday afternoon. Tow drivers helped clean the mess and now the station will have to wait for a while before getting a new garage door. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Mothers read the children's book "Llama Llama" to their little llamas at the Wichita Public Library Central Branch. The book's author, Anna Dewdney, recently passed away. (video by Jaime Green / September 16, 2016)
Amy Martin, President of the Kansas Association of School Boards, and Mark Tallman, KASB’s associate executive director for advocacy, participated in a press conference Thursday at the Olathe Advanced Technical Center. They underlined how KASB and other education advocates need to be part of the process for input on upcoming Kansas school funding. Patricia All, Interim Superintendent for Olathe School District, provided insight to challenges for all school districts.
Author Dave Barry talks about his newest book "Best. State. Ever," which is about his home state Florida, during a reading and book signing event at Abode Venue on Tuesday. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Author Dave Barry teamed up with former Wichita Eagle publisher Lou Heldman, whom he worked with at the Miami Herald, to sing "Tupperware Blues," following a reading from his new book "Best. State. Ever" during a book signing event hosted by Watermark Books and Cafe at Abode Venue on Tuesday evening. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)