Formerly missing Kansas airman laid to rest in Pilsen

One thousand, six hundred and eighteen American service members and civilians are still missing from the Vietnam War.
Maj. Dean Klenda is no longer one of them.
On Saturday, with family and friends looking on, he joined the ranks of veterans laid to rest by those who knew and loved them. His family buried him in the cemetery behind St. John Nepomuce Church in Pilsen, Kan.
Klenda was shot down in North Vietnam in 1965 and remained missing for nearly 50 years. His sister, Deanna Klenda, stayed in touch with the The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for much of that time.
Recovery teams from the U.S. and Vietnam found his remains in 2014.
Klenda was shot down in North Vietnam in 1965 and remained missing for nearly 50 years.
Finding her brother has prompted his sister, Deanna Klenda, to tell a story she says she never told her parents:
She flew into Vietnam in 1967, two years after Dean went missing, at the height of the Vietnam War. And she got shot at. She was 23.
She thought a lot about her brother, she said; so when she got a chance to fly into the war where he had gone missing, she took it.
She was a stewardess for World Airways, a charter airline flying out of Oakland, she said. The government hired the airline to fly troops into Vietnam, and she flew on one of those transport flights once. They came under fire after they landed.
She kept this from her parents because they knew by then that they had lost their son. But she went anyway, in spite of what she knew would be her parents’ objections, “because when you’re young, you do things like that.”
There was one other flight she took into Southeast Asia, she said, and for both her and a friend of her brother, it was a sad one.
She flew into Thailand, into the operations base from which her brother and his squadron flew missions.
At a restaurant table there, a guy saw her stewardess nametag “Klenda” and stopped to smile.
“He asked if I was related to Dean,” she said. “I said yes. He liked Dean, so he said, ‘Well, hey, how’s he doing?’”
“And so I had to tell him.”
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says on its website that it has has identified and returned the remains of 18 Kansans, including Klenda, since the war ended.
There are still 82,666 Americans missing in action from every war the U.S. has fought in since the start of World War II.
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
Comments