Wichita couple wins $1 million in Powerball

Saturday turned out to be a memorable day for a Wichita couple.
Not only was Sept. 10 the 33rd wedding anniversary of Ricky and Kathy Clark, it was the day Ricky bought a Powerball ticket that turned out to be worth $1 million.
“I didn’t even realize we had the winning ticket until Monday,” Ricky Clark said in a statement posted on the Kansas Lottery website. “When I was at work I heard there was a big winner from south central Kansas, so I called Kathy and asked her to check our ticket. When she called me back saying we had won, I couldn’t believe it.”
The Clarks won the $1 million cash prize by matching the first five numbers but not the Powerball. The winning numbers in the drawing were 3, 17, 49, 55 and 68, with a Powerball of 8.
“After Ricky called me and asked me to check our ticket, I asked our son to look up the winning numbers,” Kathy Clark said. “When he read the numbers to me and they were all in sequence to the numbers on our ticket, I couldn’t believe it. I called Ricky back and said, ‘We’re the missing link! We’ve got the winner!’ This is a dream come true, a true blessing. It’s very emotional.”
Ricky Clark said he buys Powerball tickets only on Saturdays and he always purchases a $12 Quick Pick ticket.
“Winning such a large prize hasn’t sunk in, but I’m sure it will soon,” he said.
The Clarks have five grown children and seven grandchildren. They said they plan to purchase a new home with their winnings and may take a second honeymoon.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Kwik Shop at 3601 E. 47th St. South. The store is eligible to receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
