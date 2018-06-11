Here's why you're paying more for gas two weeks after Memorial Day trips

If you were waiting to fill up your gas tank after the Memorial Day high, you've probably noticed that prices haven't gone down in Wichita.
It's been two weeks since Memorial Day, and Kansas is one of eight states where prices are higher.
"We've experienced a slight jump in gas prices over the last couple of weeks in Kansas," Jennifer Haugh, a AAA Kansas spokeswoman, said in a release. "Steady demand and a relatively low gasoline inventory level in our region are the likely reasons we've seen some increase in retail prices."
Regular gas averaged $2.74 per gallon in Wichita on Monday, according to AAA, with mid-grade averaging $2.94, premium $3.14 and diesel $2.99.
That's 8 cents more per gallon of regular than last week, 11 cents more than a month ago and 64 cents more than a year ago.
Wichita's regular prices are higher than the Kansas average, where regular gas is $2.73 per gallon, mid-grade is $2.96, premium is $3.18 and diesel $3.05.
Still, Kansas drivers are fortunate, Haugh said. That's because Kansas has the 10th cheapest average price in the country, which is 19 cents below the national average of $2.92.
