Gas prices in Kansas are the cheapest they have been in five weeks.
Gas prices in Kansas are the cheapest they have been in five weeks. Associated Press File photo
Gas prices in Kansas are the cheapest they have been in five weeks. Associated Press File photo

Gas Prices

Average gas prices in Kansas continue to fall

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 09, 2017 12:38 PM

UPDATED October 09, 2017 12:46 PM

For the fifth week in a row since Hurricane Harvey caused gas prices to rise, the average per-gallon prices across the state of Kansas are decreasing.

On average, the $2.30 per gallon pump price is 4 cents lower than last week and 19 cents cheaper than when prices went up on Sept. 5, according to AAA Kansas.

“Now that we are clear of and recovered from the storm-related impact of oil production operations, we’re really seeing our normal autumn seasonal decline in gas prices across Kansas and the country,” AAA Kansas spokeswoman Jennifer Haugh said in a release. “Once summer vacation season is over, gasoline demand and price typically decreases. That, coupled with the less expensive winter-blend gasolines being introduced into the market, and motorists are seeing very favorable prices at the pump.”

In Wichita, an average of $2.26 per gallon ranks the city as the 24th lowest metro area in the nation. Today’s national gas price average is $2.49, which is 18 cents lower than a month ago, according to AAA Kansas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For the latest gas prices in the Wichita area and Kansas, go to kansas.com/news/gas-prices/.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bruce Weber praises Barry Brown after Oklahoma State victory

    Bruce Weber praises Barry Brown after Oklahoma State victory

Bruce Weber praises Barry Brown after Oklahoma State victory

Bruce Weber praises Barry Brown after Oklahoma State victory 1:25

Bruce Weber praises Barry Brown after Oklahoma State victory
Barry Brown on scoring 38 points and playing without Kamau Stokes 0:45

Barry Brown on scoring 38 points and playing without Kamau Stokes
Fire in northwest Wichita injures two 1:26

Fire in northwest Wichita injures two

View More Video