Average gas prices in Kansas continue to fall

For the fifth week in a row since Hurricane Harvey caused gas prices to rise, the average per-gallon prices across the state of Kansas are decreasing.
On average, the $2.30 per gallon pump price is 4 cents lower than last week and 19 cents cheaper than when prices went up on Sept. 5, according to AAA Kansas.
“Now that we are clear of and recovered from the storm-related impact of oil production operations, we’re really seeing our normal autumn seasonal decline in gas prices across Kansas and the country,” AAA Kansas spokeswoman Jennifer Haugh said in a release. “Once summer vacation season is over, gasoline demand and price typically decreases. That, coupled with the less expensive winter-blend gasolines being introduced into the market, and motorists are seeing very favorable prices at the pump.”
In Wichita, an average of $2.26 per gallon ranks the city as the 24th lowest metro area in the nation. Today’s national gas price average is $2.49, which is 18 cents lower than a month ago, according to AAA Kansas.
Kaitlyn Alanis
