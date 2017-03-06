Average gas prices keep rising, but slowly

Average retail gasoline prices in Wichita have risen about 3 cents a gallon in the past week, to an average of $2.17 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com. Average prices are 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 39 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
This compares with the national average of $2.31 per gallon on Monday.
“Gasoline prices are starting to pick up steam as a majority of states see their average rise over last week, a function of the season's theatrics coming into view: refinery maintenance and the transition to cleaner gasoline pumping up prices,” Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, said in a statement.
For a roundup of gas prices in the Wichita area and Kansas, go to www.kansas.com/news/gas-prices.
