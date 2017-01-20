Will gas prices fall below $2 again?

Saudi Arabian princes are reaching all the way from their desert kingdom into your pocket.
Gasoline prices in Wichita have gone up about 25 to 30 cents since November. Today, they are about $2.16 a gallon, according to website Gasbuddy.com.
The estimated cost to U.S. drivers over the course of a year? $52 billion, according to the site.
And, starting next month, prices will go up again, say experts.
It’s all part of a big squeeze play, only partly successful, by oil-producing countries trying to crush American shale oil drillers. It plunged Kansas’ oil industry into depression, but it was lovely for the people buying gasoline. Low prices have encouraged people to drive more.
But now global oil producers are trying to raise prices again, and Carl Ligon of Wichita isn’t happy about it.
He had pulled up to a pump at the QuikTrip at Central and Oliver last week. He was showing his two-year-old grandson Isaiah how to push the button that selects the grade of gas, but Isaiah got distracted, so Ligon had to do it.
Ligon drives a lot and noticed the price increases earlier this month right away, but ...
“There’s nothing I can do about it,” he said. “I have to drive where I drive.”
High stakes squeeze play
Low gas prices last year were all about oil politics.
Because oil prices were so high in recent years, American drillers learned how to extract mass quantities of oil from shale formations, such as the Bakken Shale in North Dakota. They were so successful, they scared oil powers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia.
Using innovative horizontal drilling and fracking technology and techniques, American producers are now able to bring up oil trapped in dense layers of shale previously thought unrecoverable.
In an effort to squeeze these new players out, Saudi Arabia oversupplied the market and drove down prices. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, more than $100 a barrel as recently as May 2014, dropped to $29 in January 2016. The price collapse drove some American producers to stop work and others out of business.
It pushed the price of a gallon of gas in the Wichita area below $1.60 a gallon.
But it also starved the governments of the big oil states, Saudi Arabia, Russia and the like, of the oil revenue they need. When their budget cuts got too painful, OPEC and some non-OPEC producers in December signed an agreement to cut 1.8 million barrels of daily production. The markets reacted strongly and pushed the price of West Texas Intermediate crude over $50 a barrel.
But there’s a big difference now compared to before the price plunge. American shale producers have grown more efficient and profitable at lower prices. Instead of being left for dead, American drillers are beginning to rebound with the higher prices.
That’s important because it means that any time global oil prices get too high, U.S. producers will ramp up and drive prices back down. Oil prices now have a long-term cap, and analysts say oil will never again hit $100 a barrel. The last time crude hit $100 a barrel, gas prices were more than $3 a gallon.
They got addicted to $100 a barrel and watched their banks fill up. They were like Scrooge McDuck jumping into a huge pile of money.
Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with Gasbuddy.com
“(OPEC) should have nipped (shale production) in the bud, but they got addicted to $100 a barrel and watched their banks fill up,” said Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with Gasbuddy.com.
“They were like Scrooge McDuck jumping into a huge pile of money,” he added. “But now they are past the point of no return with U.S. shale production. It’s here to stay.”
So, where are gas prices going?
DeHaan said prices might actually drop a little in the next few weeks before rising again. Starting in February, gasoline prices will rise 35 to 60 cents per gallon as refineries across the nation shut down temporarily to switch over to making summer-blend gasoline, as mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency.
This is an annual occurrence and also gives the oil refiners cover to raise prices, DeHaan said. The price will peak in May before falling through the summer.
Gas will climb over $3 only in the big cities, especially on the coasts, he predicted.
The election of Donald Trump could result in longer-term price declines, he said. Trump has promised to roll back some environmental regulations, which could lower costs for U.S. producers, refiners, transporters and sellers of gasoline — although it probably won’t be the piece of the Clean Air Act that requires the summer blend of gasoline, DeHaan said.
Other federal polices that could change gas prices include the mandate for ethanol. Oil companies hate ethanol, but it’s actually less expensive than gasoline, cutting the cost of a gallon of fuel for drivers.
“Overall, there is more chance that under Trump you will see a downward pressure on prices,” DeHaan said.
On the other side, there’s been talk of a major federal infrastructure bill, which could be funded with a gas tax. Several states are looking to raise gas taxes to rebuild roads and bridges, including, possibly, Kansas.
Kent Eckles, executive director of the Kansas Petroleum Council, said there’s interest in a bill to raise the gas tax 11 cents per gallon to pay for road repairs in Kansas. The state, he said, would not be allowed to sweep that money into the general fund as it has done with the sales tax dedicated to the highway construction. It has the backing of the contractors groups — and the petroleum council.
I don’t see $4 gas any time soon.
Kent Eckles, executive director of the Kansas Petroleum Council
Otherwise, Eckles said, he doesn’t see gas prices changing much over the next six months.
“It looks pretty stable,” he said. “With summer driving season, there is more demand, but oil won’t be going to $80 or $100 any time soon. I don’t see $4 gas any time soon.”
