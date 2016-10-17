Gas Prices

October 17, 2016 10:15 AM

Average gas prices down 4 cents since last week

By Dan Voorhis

Average retail gasoline prices in Wichita dropped 4 cents a gallon in the past week, falling to $2.07 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com, which compiles a price survey by motorists of nearly 200 gas stations.

The lowest prices in the Wichita area are typically at Sam’s Club and Costco, which both require memberships. On Monday, they were $1.89 per gallon.

Including the change in gas prices in Wichita during the past week, average prices Sunday were 14.3 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago and about the same as a month ago.

For up-to-date gas prices in the Wichita area and Kansas, go to kansas.com/news/gas-prices/.

