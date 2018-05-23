Watermark Books, Allmetal Recycling named Wichita Small Businesses of the Year

Watermark Books & Cafe and Allmetal Recycling were named the 2018 Small Businesses of the Year by the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The winners were announced at a chamber luncheon on Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Wichita.
Watermark was one of five Tier One finalists — businesses with one to 25 employees — competing for the award, while Allmetal competed against three other Tier Two finalists, businesses with 26 to 100 employees.
The finalists were judged on leadership and performance, employee relations, entrepreneurship, diversity and community involvement.
They were chosen from a field of 18 Wichita small businesses nominated for the award.
The Small Business Awards program is in its 14th year.
