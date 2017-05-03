‘Middle-aged mom’ trying to grow her accounting business

Nikki White hopes her new business leads to “financial zen,” both for her clients and herself.
“I’m a middle-aged mom,” said White, the owner of Birdseye Accounting. “Now that my son is 23, I have a little more time on my hands.
“I’ve worked in the accounting field for about 22 years and worked for corporate (businesses). I just decided I wanted to do things on my own schedule.”
White started her business on the side last summer, acquiring a couple of accounts from another accountant. She recently left her full-time job to try to grow Birdseye.
“I’ve been learning new software, taking on new clients, trying to establish myself a little more,” she said.
Her clients include a restaurant, an automotive business and a property management firm.
White said her services “depend on the customer and what their needs are. I do their payrolls, I do bank reconciliations and provide their financials monthly.”
She’s hoping to target more clients in the food industry, specifically food truck operators.
“I think that would be kind of neat to get into that, or really any small local business is what I’m looking at,” she said.
A graduate of Wichita Northwest High School with some college courses, White said most of her experience was “hands-on training.” She has worked for a couple of large corporations and nonprofits.
“I feel comfortable in it because I worked in it when I was younger,” she said.
White sees her role as freeing up clients to do what they do best.
“A lot of people that decide to start their own business, they have a very creative side,” she said. “And I feel like if they have somebody that can keep the financial part of things for them, it frees up their time to grow the business and keep their creativity flowing.
“I feel like the least thing a lot of people want to do when they’re trying to make their business work is worry about the finances.”
White can relate. One of the things she’s doing with her more flexible schedule these days is studying interior design.
“I’m in the process of becoming certified in that area,” she said. “I would also like to open up some type of design business as well.”
Birdseye Accounting
Phone: 316-640-7194
Owner: Nikki White
