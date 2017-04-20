Group seeks to build voice for black business in Wichita

The Heartland Wichita Black Chamber of Commerce will hold its second annual Black & White Ball Hall of Fame and Awards event on Saturday.
The event will be 6 p.m. at the Corporate Hills Marriott, 9100 E. Corporate Hills Dr.
The keynote speaker will be Karen Carter, vice president of Dow Chemical.
Black Business Hall of Fame Honorees for 2017 are Juanita Hayes-Hill, Ed Givens Sr. and James Arbertha. Other awards are going Wichita school superintendent Alicia Morris-Thompson, Wal-Mart and Cox Business.
The Wichita chamber is two and half years old, said Kevin Andrews, vice president of the chamber. It is a chapter of the Kansas City-based Heartland Chamber of Commerce. The ball is the group’s main fundraising event.
The chamber has 41 members and relies on volunteer staff. The president is Bernard Knowles, owner of Tops Steaks and Hoagies and Knowles Building Maintenance and Renovation.
The chamber’s mission is to advocate for the creation and growth of black-owned businesses in Wichita through networking, education, technical assistance and special projects, but they welcome all businesses, Andrews said.
“Just because it says it says ‘black chamber’ doesn’t mean we won’t service any business,” Andrews said.
For more information on the chamber, call Andrews at 316-393-7252.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
