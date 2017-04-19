10 Wichita companies vie for top spots in Small Business Awards

Ten of Wichita’s best companies are finalists in the annual Small Business Awards, organized by the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce and Business Today.
We have profiled all of the finalists in Tier I (companies with 25 or fewer employees) and Tier II (between 26 and 100 employees) in today’s Eagle. The 10 finalists — five in each tier — were winnowed from an initial nomination list of more than 100 companies.
A winner from each tier will be announced May 24 at the Small Business Awards Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Wichita.
For the second consecutive year, the Engage & Ignite Small Business Conference will be held in advance of the luncheon. The conference features nine sessions specifically targeted to help address the challenges facing small businesses.
Your chance to hear from the leaders of all 10 finalists is coming up next week at the Chamber’s monthly Sunrise Scrambler. The event is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on April 26 at the Wichita Marriott and will feature a question-and-answer session involving the finalists.
For more information on all of these events, contact the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce at 316-265-7771 or wichitachamber.org.
Tom Shine, Business editor
