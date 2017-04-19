Fiber Dynamics finds growth in composite specialization

Darrin Teeter used his experience working on the Beech Starship and as composites lab manager at the National Institute for Aviation Research in 1991 to start Fiber Dynamics.
The 75-employee company specializes in designing and manufacturing simple and complex composites using resin transfer molding, which Teeter said is a lower-cost process of making composite parts.
“It’s a nice process that’s gaining more acceptance in the industry,” Teeter said.
Fiber Dynamics started with the manufacture of parts for kit airplanes and bicycles, and has since expanded into general aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, medical and motorsports.
Teeter said the company is preparing to double its 35,000-square-foot building at 3730 Midco in southwest Wichita.
Q: Best business advice you have received:
A: “John Frazier of Full Service Beverage came into my office and observed a quote from Calvin Coolidge stating, ‘Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.’ John emphatically told me, ‘You can persist your head into that wall until you are a bloody mess. You’ve got to make this dog hunt!’ ”
Q: Best business advice you wish you’d taken?
A: “I have tried to find some pearl of wisdom in any advice I’ve been given, but understanding and applying it is the challenge.”
Q: What sets your company apart?
A: “… It is our team’s culture of caring for our employees, customers and all those we serve that really makes us a great company.”
Q: Why do you prefer to run your own business as opposed to working for someone else?
A: “The opportunity to realize big dreams and influence others is unmatched …”
Q: What’s your company’s next goal?
A: “Our next goal and biggest challenge is to leverage our great team and processes for growth, while maintaining our culture of putting people first.”
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Tier II
Name of business: Fiber Dynamics
Year founded: 1991
Owner: Darrin Teeter
Address: 3730 Midco
Phone: 316-264-9541
Website: fiberdynamics.net
Comments