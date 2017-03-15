Sisters share love of animals at west Wichita vet clinic

“Homey” sums up Herndon Veterinary Clinic, and not just because it’s located in a converted house on Wichita’s west side.
Its new owners are two sisters, veterinarians April Horn and Monica Moore, who strive to treat clients’ pets as they would their own. And they have quite a few of those, including cats, dogs, cows, chickens and horses.
“Yes, it’s about medicine,” Horn said. “But first and foremost I want to make sure I treat you and your pet the best way I can, to where you feel like you’re part of a family.”
Horn and Moore, the older sister by four years, grew up in Douglass, spending a lot of time on their grandfather’s dairy farm. Moore, 39, earned her veterinary degree from Kansas State University first, in 2003, and eventually persuaded her little sister to follow suit.
“It’s a passion,” Moore said of her fondness for animals. “You just want to make life their life better.”
“I was leaning toward human medicine,” said Horn, whose other sister, Michelle Cowart, is a nurse. “Monica kept telling me, ‘you’ve got to come up here (to K-State) and we can work together the rest of our lives.’
“She won me over.”
Horn earned her veterinary degree in 2008.
The clinic near Maple and Tyler was started in the 1970s by Mike Herndon. When Herndon retired, it was bought by Johnnie Bruner, who also owns Oak Crest Pet Hospital. The sisters have worked there together since 2009.
“He knew when he hired us that our goal was to own a clinic together,” Horn said of Bruner.
The clinic offers a full range of services for dogs and cats, including preventive medicine such as vaccinations and annual exams along with spays, neuters, dental cleanings and boarding.
On Wednesday, among other patients in the bustling waiting room was a tiny dog that had swallowed a toe separator a few hours earlier, then been rushed to the clinic by its owners, who were visiting from Kansas City.
“She did great,” Horn, who removed the object, assured the dog’s owners.
“You did great!” one of them replied.
Horn and Moore may eventually renovate the facility, which occupies about 2,000 square feet in a former one-story home, with a large fenced yard to walk dogs in.
But it has its charms, such as a fireplace in the waiting room where the staff takes photos of their canine and feline patients.
“For now, this is a nice homey environment where (customers) feel at home and comfortable,” Horn said.
The sisters will probably change the business’ name at some point because all their legal paperwork has been taken out in the name of Sisters Veterinary Clinic. Horn said she and Moore split management of the clinic, which has 10 employees, “50-50.”
Clients sometimes ask how two sisters can work together. The truth is, they wouldn’t have it any other way.
In addition to working together, they live with their parents and their own young families on 100 acres outside Douglass.
“I’m sure when I was younger I was the annoying little sister,” Horn said, “but we’ve been best friends since we were kids.”
Now you know
Herndon Veterinary Clinic
Address: 8820 W. Maple
Phone: 316-722-6240
Owners: April Horn and Monica Moore
Employees: 10
Website: herndonveterinaryclinic.com
Comments