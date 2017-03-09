Wichita chamber names finalists for Small Business Awards

The 10 finalists for the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards were announced Wednesday.
Five finalists were selected in two tiers: Tier One, for companies with 25 or fewer employees, and Tier Two, for companies with 26 to 100 employees. A winner from each category will be announced on May 24.
The Tier One finalists are: Etezazi Industries, McCurdy Auction, the Monarch, Reverie Coffee Roasters, and the Workroom.
The Tier Two finalists are: Builders Plus Construction, Elite Staffing Solutions, Fiber Dynamics, Charles E. Mahaney Roofing Company, and the McGinty Machine Co.
The finalists – which were announced Wednesday during the Metro Mingle event at Newman University – were chosen from among 26 applicants. More than 100 businesses were nominated.
To qualify for the competition, a business must be headquartered in the Wichita metro area; have been in business for at least three years; demonstrate a commitment to good business practices; maintain good employee relations; contribute to the community; have primary source of revenue from business operations, rather than grants, donors or governmental funding; and be a member in good standing of the Wichita chamber at the time of application.
The winners will be announced on May 24 as part of the Engage and Ignite Small Business Conference at the Hyatt Regency Wichita. In addition to the awards luncheon, the Engage and Ignite Small Business conference will feature nine sessions specifically selected to address small-business needs. Go to wichitachamber.org for more information.
This is the 13th year the chamber has sponsored the awards, which also are sponsored by The Eagle’s Business Today.
Xclusive Events won last year in Tier One, and ComfortCare Homes was the Tier Two winner.
Comments