Wichita franchisee attacks problem of school fundraising lying down

Terri Costin is a band mom turned businesswoman.
After years of helping raise money for school band programs as a volunteer, Costin opened the southeast Kansas location of a Cleveland-based company called Custom Fundraising Solutions in September.
So far, Costin said, she has helped the school groups she has worked with generate an average of about $7,000 per event.
There’s a twist to the company’s approach that even Costin found odd at first: Instead of hawking candy bars or some other relatively low-cost item, CFS sells mattresses.
Costin said CFS was started more than a decade ago and now has 76 locations across the United States. Costin, who is fundraising chairwoman for the Goddard instrumental music program, said that group was looking for a new fundraising program when the band director suggested CFS.
“Which we all thought was crazy,” Costin said. “We can sell candy bars and tumblers, but how are we going to do this?
“His response was, ‘I don’t know.’ ”
As it turns out, it worked out quite well. Costin got in touch with what was then the nearest CFS location, in Kansas City, and it put on Goddard’s first mattress sale.
As word spread about the success of that sale, Costin heard from other area school groups that wanted to participate. Eventually, she and her husband, Alan, decided to go into the business.
“I saw how successful this program was for our program,” she said. “The only way that could be shared was for there to be a (CFS) location open here.”
Since then, Costin has held mattress sales for school groups in Wellington, Andover, Valley Center, Dodge City, Garden City and Sterling. Upcoming sales include Wichita Northwest High School this Saturday; Cheney High, Jan. 28; Maize High, Feb. 4; Andover Central, Feb. 11; Derby High, Feb. 18; Augusta High, March 4; and Wichita Southeast, March 25.
Goddard will hold its third such sale on April 1.
Costin said she also works with groups that support athletics and other activities, but she’s “a band mom” at heart. Her older son, Erick, played in the orchestra at Goddard before graduating in 2011. Her daughter, Kelli, was a drum major before graduating in 2014; she’s now a music major at Wichita State University. Her younger son, Tristan, is a freshman percussionist.
CFS employees handle all aspects of the sales operation, Costin said. The company offers more than 100 models of mattresses made by Simmons Beautyrest, Rest, Restonic and Southerland. All are made by manufacturing plants in the region, she noted.
Costin rents a 26-foot truck to bring 27 floor samples to each sale. Most sales are held in school gymnasiums or common areas.
“We have it very professionally set up,” she said.
“Outside of the fact there might be a basketball goal hanging there, it looks like any other mattress store.”
In exchange for a portion of sales, school groups publicize the event and offer a location.
“We provide all printed material, fliers, posters, yard signs …,” Costin said. “Their sole job is to get people in the door.”
The sales are generally held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
A couple of factors help make the sales successful, Costin said. One is the fact that about 10 percent of homeowners replace their mattresses each year. And in smaller communities outside Wichita, there may be no store that sells mattresses.
CFS’ business model allows it to operate without much overhead, Costin said, and that in turn helps it raise money for school groups.
“It’s the easiest fundraiser as a booster I’ve ever done in my life,” she said.
Now you know
CUSTOM FUNDRAISING SOLUTIONS
Phone: 316-550-6280
Owners: Terri and Alan Costin
Website: customfundraisingsolutions.com
