Deadline approaching for small-business recognition

Friday is the deadline for nominations for the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce Small Business Awards.
The program, now in its 13th year, offers recognition to small businesses for their achievements and contributions to the community.
To be eligible, companies must be chamber members and must:
▪ Be headquartered in the Wichita metro area
▪ Employ between 1 and 25 people for Tier One status or 26 to 100 people for Tier Two
▪ Have been in business at least three years
▪ Employ good business practices
▪ Have good employee relations
▪ Contribute to the community
The 2016 winners were Xclusive Events and ComfortCare Homes.
Nominations can be made online at www.wichitachamber.org/awards.
Finalists from each tier will be selected, and an awards luncheon will be held in the spring to announce the winners.
Dan Voorhis: 316-268-6577, @danvoorhis
