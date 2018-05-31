Sears to close one Kansas store

FILE - This May 11, 2017 file photo shows a Sears store in Hialeah, Fla. Sears is closing another 72 stores after reporting a first-quarter losses and plunging sales. The struggling retailer said Thursday, May 31, 2018 that it has identified about 100 stores that are no longer turning profits, and 72 of those locations will be shuttered soon. Alan Diaz, File AP Photo