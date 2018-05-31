Sears to close one Kansas store

Sears Holdings is closing one store in Kansas following its announcement Monday of plans to close dozens of more stores across the country.
Sears Holdings on Thursday afternoon identified its Sears department store at 1781 SW Wanamaker Road in Topeka as one of its Sears and Kmart stores where the company "will begin store closing sales in the near future."
The Chicago-based company is closing 57 Sears department and specialty stores, and 15 Kmarts.
"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which are a critical component in our transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed and as warranted," Sears Holdings said in a news release.
No other Kansas stores are on Thursday's closing list.
Sixty-three of the 72 stores will be closing in early September, the company said. Liquidation sales at the affected stores are expected to begin as early as June.
The announcement of more closings follows its first quarter earnings report Thursday morning, in which the company reported a $424 million loss on revenue of $2.9 billion in the quarter ended May 5.
The most recent round of closings will leave the company with 594 Sears department and specialty stores, and 609 Kmarts, according to the company.
Nearly four years ago Sears Holdings closed its Sears department store at Towne West. And a year ago the company closed its last Kmart in Wichita.
