Wichita-area grocery store to close

A local Sedgwick County grocery store will close its doors for the last time in a month.
The Leeker’s Family Foods at 801 S. Meridian in Valley Center will close in mid-to-late April, the Ark Valley News reported. Owner Chris Steindler said the company was unsuccessful in renegotiating its lease.
The Park City location at 6223 N. Broadway will remain open, the News reported.
A call to the store for Steindler was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.
Never miss a local story.
Have You Heard? reported in 2015 when Steindler, the grandson of the grocery chain’s founder, John Leeker, bought his grandfather out of the business. The two had co-owned the Leeker’s in Valley Center, and Steindler bought his grandfather’s half of the business along with the Park City store.
Jason Tidd: 316-268-6593, @Jason_Tidd
Comments