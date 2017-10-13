Need a job? Target is hiring this weekend

All Target stores will be holding in-store hiring events starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, Oct. 15.
The seasonal hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
During the event, candidates can meet Target employees and learn about available positions. They may also have the opportunity to interview and receive a job offer on the spot.
Target encourages interested candidates to apply in advance at https://corporate.target.com/Careers.
There are five Target stores in the Wichita area.
Nationwide, Target has 100,000 seasonal jobs available.
Comments