Target is hiring 100,000 seasonal workers during a nationwide, all-store hiring event.
Target is hiring 100,000 seasonal workers during a nationwide, all-store hiring event. Associated Press File photo
Target is hiring 100,000 seasonal workers during a nationwide, all-store hiring event. Associated Press File photo

Retail

Need a job? Target is hiring this weekend

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 13, 2017 12:17 PM

All Target stores will be holding in-store hiring events starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, Oct. 15.

The seasonal hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During the event, candidates can meet Target employees and learn about available positions. They may also have the opportunity to interview and receive a job offer on the spot.

Target encourages interested candidates to apply in advance at https://corporate.target.com/Careers.

There are five Target stores in the Wichita area.

Nationwide, Target has 100,000 seasonal jobs available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Shoppers get a head start on Black Friday purchases

    Shoppers get a head start as JC Penney opened its doors at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving for Black Friday shopping. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Shoppers get a head start on Black Friday purchases

Shoppers get a head start on Black Friday purchases 0:49

Shoppers get a head start on Black Friday purchases
Craft brewing, craft coffee, now craft ice cream 1:21

Craft brewing, craft coffee, now craft ice cream
Dillons adds online grocery shopping in Wichita 1:15

Dillons adds online grocery shopping in Wichita

View More Video