JCPenney is looking for seasonal workers in Kansas

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 12, 2017 12:47 PM

With the holiday season comes a multitude of shopping and an increased need for store employees.

To help with the seasonal shopping rush, JCPenney plans to hire 450 additional people in Kansas. The open positions includes cashiers, beauty consultants, replenishment specialists and more, according to a release.

To fill the roles, JCPenney is hosting its first-ever National Hiring Day on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 2 to 8 p.m. in all of its store locations. Management will be holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to select candidates on the spot.

The company encourages people of all skill levels to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of their applicant kiosks prior to attending the event.

Wichita has two JCPenney stores, at Towne West Square and Towne East Square.

Nationally, JCPenney will be hiring 40,000 seasonal positions in approximately 875 stores.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

