These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

By Kaitlyn Alanis

October 05, 2017 11:06 AM

While many Black Friday deals begin on Thanksgiving Day, these retailers will not be participating.

According to BestBlackFriday.com, these retailers have confirmed they will be closed on Nov. 23, and they will be updating the list throughout the season.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

▪ Abt Electronics

▪ Academy Sports + Outdoors

▪ At Home

▪ BJ’s Wholesale Club

▪ Blain’s Farm and Fleet

▪ Burlington

▪ Cabela’s

▪ Cost Plus World Market

▪ Costco

▪ Craft Warehouse

▪ Crate and Barrel

▪ DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

▪ Ethan Allen

▪ Gardner-White Furniture

▪ Guitar Center

▪ H&M

▪ Half Price Books

▪ Harbor Freight

▪ Hobby Lobby

▪ Home Depot

▪ HomeGoods

▪ Homesense

▪ IKEA

▪ JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

▪ Jos. A. Bank

▪ La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

▪ Lowe’s

▪ Marshalls

▪ Mattress Firm

▪ Micro Center

▪ Music & Arts

▪ Neiman Marcus

▪ Office Depot and OfficeMax

▪ Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

▪ P.C. Richard & Son

▪ Party City

▪ Patagonia

▪ Petco

▪ PetSmart

▪ Pier 1 Imports

▪ Publix

▪ Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

▪ Sam’s Club

▪ Sierra Trading Post

▪ Sportsman’s Warehouse

▪ Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

▪ Staples

▪ Sur La Table

▪ The Container Store

▪ The Original Mattress Factory

▪ TJ Maxx

▪ Tractor Supply

▪ Trollbeads

▪ Von Maur

▪ West Marine

