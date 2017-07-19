Mikayla Brown tries on sunglasses at Justice, a clothing store for “tweens” in North Carolina.
Retail

July 19, 2017 11:59 AM

Makeup sold at Justice found to have asbestos

By Delaney Hiegert

Makeup sold at Justice, a tween girls apparel store, has asbestos in it, according to a WVTD ABC11 report.

The Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. tested the product, “Just Shine Shimmer Powder,” and found asbestos and four heavy metals in the makeup, the report said.

The metals were barium, chromium, lead and selenium.

The store announced in a Facebook post that it will stop selling the product in stores and online “out of an abundance of caution” and has begun its own independent investigation.

Inhalation of asbestos can lead to respiratory problems and diseases later in life. High levels of lead absorption can also cause negative health effects, the report said.

Of the seven other Justice makeup products tested, all were found to be asbestos-free.

Justice is a national retailer with two Wichita stores – one in Towne East Square and one in NewMarket Square.

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly. (Courtesy of U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212

