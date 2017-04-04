Payless ShoeSource files for bankruptcy, will close 400 stores

Topeka-based retailer Payless ShoeSource filed reorganization bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri in St. Louis, the company said Tuesday.
As part of the reorganization, the company said it would close 400 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It wouldn’t immediately release the locations of the stores it will close but said on its website that it would identify them Tuesday night “once we’ve talked with our valued Payless store associates.”
The company has eight stores in Wichita and Derby. They are among 4,400 total in more than 30 countries.
“This is a difficult, but necessary, decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify,” Payless CEO Paul Jones said in a news release. “We will build a stronger Payless for our customers, vendors and suppliers, associates, business partners and other stakeholders through this process.”
Payless said the bankruptcy is expected “to strengthen its balance sheet and position the Company for long-term success.”
