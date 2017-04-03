Gordmans in Wichita, Topeka spared from closings list

Wichita’s two Gordmans stores are not on a closing list filed as part of the discount clothing and home accessories retailer’s bankruptcy.
That’s according to documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, where Gordmans Stores filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-March.
According to the documents filed March 31, the Wichita stores at 21st and Rock Road and Central and Ridge Road and another Gordmans store at 3245 Topeka Blvd. in Topeka are not on Stage Stores’ closing list. Rather, those stores appear on a list of 57 “Designation Rights Stores.”
Stage Stores, through its subsidiary, successfully bid days ago on selected assets of Gordmans in a bankruptcy auction.
Included on the list of stores that are closing is a Gordmans at 9650 Quivira in Lenexa.
Stage operates nearly 800 specialty department stores in 38 states under the names of Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
